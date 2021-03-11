Glimpses Of Dhanashree Verma's New Song Oye Hoye With Jassie Gill Surfaces Online

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has been marvelling the audience with her spectacular dancing skills. She recently dropped the news of her upcoming Oye Hoye song with Jassie Gill being released soon and also shared glimpses of her from the song. The fans took to Dhanashree Verma’s social media and stated how they were loving her look in Jassie Gill’s latest.

Dhanashree Verma’s new song with Jassie Gill

Dhanashree Verma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this motion poster of her upcoming song with Jassie Gill, Oye Hoye. In the clip, Dhanashree can be seen in a colourful avatar with a pair of checkered lower with a pink crop top. She also added a snazzy colourful jacket on top with a high ponytail look. Jassie Gill, on the other hand, can be seen in an all-white attire and enhanced his look with a cool red jacket and stunning sunglasses.

The post also flashed Dhanashree Verma’s new song’s release date and stated how it will be out on March 12, 2021. In the caption, she stated how it was going to be ‘friyay’ and mentioned how the real countdown had begun. She then stated how she was waiting for her fans to dance to Oye Hoye song and added that their target was to only spread smiles this year. Dhanashree also raised the curiosity level of the fans by stating how it was just the beginning and later thanked Jassie Gill for believing in her and Arvind Khaira for his massive support throughout. She then mentioned the cast and crew of the song and encouraged them to gear up for the release.

The fans were pretty excited to hear the news about the release of Dhanashree and Jassie Gill’s latest song and stated in the comments about how they looked amazing together. Many of them also congratulated them for the new song and stated how they were eagerly waiting for the release of Oye Hoye song. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dhanashree Verma’s new song.

Dhanashree also posted another look of her from her upcoming song with Jassie Gill. In these photos, she can be seen in ravishing orange coloured slit pants along with a shimmering blue coloured top. She added a transparent red and white jacket along with a pair of stunning white shoes. Jassie Gill can be seen in a colourful pair of lower with a cool jacket and orange tee.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.