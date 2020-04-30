Global Love Day: Playlist Of 30 Romantic Songs That You Can Listen To

Every year, Global Love Day is celebrated on May 1. This day is there to remind the world that love heals everything. This day also helps in restoring faith into humanity and reminding people that love can do wonders. Love is a powerful force that has the potential to turn things around. It is necessary to show compassion to our fellow human beings and animals. This is precisely what helps us become more humane.

On this day, you can do several romantic things for your significant other. For starters, you could make a romantic playlist for them. This will help them understand how much you love them. So below are some of the most popular, timeless, Hollywood romantic songs that you can listen to with your significant other or create a playlist with for them. Take a look below

GLOBAL LOVE DAY - PLAYLIST OF 30

Hurt You by The Weeknd

Love Me Harder by Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd

Lost In The Fire by The Weeknd

Save your Tears by The Weeknd

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Valerie by The Weeknd

Often (NSFW) by The Weeknd

Earned It by The Weeknd

Scared To Live by The Weeknd

Getaway Car by Taylor Swift

Call It What You Want by Taylor Swift

Bonnie and Clyde by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Crazy In Love by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Apesh*t by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Believe It by PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Rihanna

Ivy by Frank Ocean

XO/ The Host by The Weeknd

Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift

Pillowtalk by Zayn Malik

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever by Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik

Imprint by Zayn Malik

Try Me by The Weeknd

Wrong by Zayn Malik

The London by Travis Scott feat. J Cole

Young And Beautiful by Lana Del Rey

Doin’ Time by Lana Del Rey

I Love You by Billie Eilish

All Of Me by John Legend

Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

Good For You by Drake feat. Rihanna

