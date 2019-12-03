'Glock' By Mankirt Aulakh Will Make You Groove With Its Upbeat Music, Watch Here

Mankirt Aulakh finally released his highly anticipated track Glock. The song features model Kamal Khangura along with Aulakh. The song is a completely new music genre for Aulakh. Read on to know more about this new track from Mankirt Aulakh titled Glock.

Mankirt Aulakh’s new track Glock

Mankirt Aulakh is one of the latest sensations in the Punjabi music industry. The 27-year-old Punjabi singer has delivered several hits in his career. Apart from being a singer, Aulakh is also a music producer, a model, and an actor. Aulakh finally dropped his highly anticipated track Glock.

Mankirt Aulakh’s new track Glock has been penned by Sabi Bhinder and the music has been given by The Kidd. Glock seems to go in a completely new track than other tracks created by Mankirt Aulakh. The song is not another Bhangra hit by him but the song definitely gets people grooving due to its upbeat nature. The Punjabi singer has previously collaborated with other Punjabi singers and released several other tracks.

Mankirt Aulakh’s Glock checks all the boxes when it comes to delivering a quintessential Punjabi track. Glock features Kamal Khangura along with Makirt Aulakh. The duo seems to be having a great time while chilling alongside Lamborginis and beautiful bungalows. Aulakh can be sporting different outfits as the video progresses. Check out what Mankirt Aulakh’s fans have to say about his new music video of Glock.

Fan Reactions

New Song #Glock

Singer : Mankirt Aulakh

Full Video is out Now

Visit :https://t.co/PVAM3wGPKG

Support & Share 🙏❤ https://t.co/P5SmU29xKk — Zoomin Events (@Zoominevent) December 3, 2019

Check out Mankirt Aulakh's new track Glock here.

