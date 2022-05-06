GOT7 Drops New Logo, Launches Social Media Handles; Fans Say 'excited For New Chapter'

Weeks after the reports and rumours of a comeback and releasing new music as a band, popular K-pop band GOT7 has seemingly confirmed their reunion. Consisting of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, the band left their managing agency JYP Entertainment and ventured successfully with their solo careers. However, the members maintained that they were still together as a group despite leaving the agency.

Although the band is yet to reveal details about their comeback, they have successfully managed to stir up the internet by debuting fresh social media handles. Additionally, they also released a new band logo prompting a flurry of theories about their comeback on social media.

GOT7's new logo, social media handles

On May 6, 2022, GOT7 debuted their official verified Twitter handle with the name 'GOT7'. They tweeted the links to their official social media handles including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok hinting at the band's rigorous efforts on their upcoming venture together as seven members.

In the following tweet, they released a motion poster of the logo with the caption, ''GOT7 IS OUR NAME''. Fans picked up on the caption and replied with their interesting interpretation of 'Our Name'. GOT7 member Mark Tuan was quick to reply to the post by tweeting, ''Thats our name. #GOT7.''

Fans' reaction to GOT7 updates

As mentioned earlier, fans could not help but express their excitement over hearing directly from GOT7 about their comeback. Many were quick to put forth fan theories and speculations of the comeback based on the update provided by the band. One fan wrote, ''I can't imagine how hard it is. To fulfill their promises to us that must be with a great sacrifice. I'm so proud being an Ahgase also I'm so proud with 7/7 of them.''

GOT7 is back! I WANT MANY CHALLENGE, VIDEOS ON TIKTOK GOT7 💚



GOT7 IS OUR NAME#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7pic.twitter.com/vrCq7GXMy1 — isa 💚 GOT7 COMEBACK (@_isabeomarsss) May 6, 2022

So happy and proud to be Ahgase

💚💚💚💚 GOT7 💚💚💚

Thank you for everything you have done for IGOT7 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/KQUZXfcDLS — 𝒲𝑒 𝑜𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝒹 𝑒𝒶𝒸𝒽 𝑜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 (@deedyz) May 6, 2022

A few fans reminisced on their journey in the industry since their debut in 2014 and reflected on how far they have come over the years. Summing up the feeling, a fan tweeted, ''They left the way they wanted, they went out into the world and did what they wanted to do, and now they are coming back on their terms, with the name they own, and the world will never be the same. No one does it like GOT7 Because no one else is GOT7 #GOT7 #GOT7Comeback #GOT7.''

