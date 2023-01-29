GOT7's Jackson Wang Arrives In India; K-Pop Idol Greets Fans With 'namaste'

Chinese K-Pop idol and 'GOT7' member Jackson Wang recently arrived in Mumbai for his first-ever visit to India. He is all set to perform at Lollapalooza, one of the world’s longest-running music festivals, today January 29.

The 'Magic Man' was snapped at the airport on Saturday night. He donned an all-black attire teamed with a matching beanie and a mask. Many of Wang's fans arrived at the airport to get a glimpse of the K-Pop idol. Jackson was escorted by security. As soon as he stepped out of the airport, he joined his hands and greeted fans with 'namaste'.

Ahgases (GOT7) fans loved the gesture and flooded social media with 'Welcome to India Jackson Wang' messages and trends. They have also requested people to not create any security concerns for Wang on his first visit.

Jackson Wang's tweet for his Indian fans

After his arrival in India, Jackson penned a tweet of gratitude for his Indian fans who came to meet him at the airport. He said that he wanted to come to India for a decade. Penning his thoughts, he tweeted, "Thank u for being there today #India. plz get home safe. It means a lot to me to see u all. After wanting to come here for a decade. I’m so grateful finally I’m here I hope I see u tmr."

Several fans followed him to his car. They bought gifts and handwritten letters for the singer. While Jackson's team didn't accept any gifts, the ‘LMLY’ hitmaker took all the letters.

In one of the viral videos, the singer also helped a boy who accidentally fell at the airport and hugged him tightly.

Jackson helped a boy to get up and gave him a hug!!😭❤️ #JacksonWang #INDIAWELCOMESJACKSON pic.twitter.com/3RqS2Bzljx — 𝑹𝒐𝒊 ᴶⁱᵃᵉʳ || ✴️ (@Gaur_R7) January 28, 2023

About Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang has been a part of the K-Pop group 'GOT7' since 2015. He recently released his album 'Magicman' and is also well-known for his unique music. With each of his albums, Wang is renowned for experimenting with visuals and music length.

