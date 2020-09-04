GOT7's Jackson Wang's Self-directed 'Pretty Please' Music Video Pays Homage To MJ

Multihyphenate Jackson Wang has teamed up with the dance-pop duo Galantis and released a track titled Pretty Please along with the music video. The singer-dancer Jackson Wang can be seen paying homage to the late pop star Michael Jackson with the music video as the aesthetics and dance steps of the music video are subtly similar to Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel. Check out the Pretty Please music video below -

'Pretty Please' music video

The music video starts off with Jackson Wang sitting in a restaurant with a bunch of his friends as he is busy watching a documentary based on wolves on the television. 'The grey wolves, in particular, are eternally loyal to their partner' prompts the documentary as Wang indulges in watching it, which also hints at the theme of the music video which follows further. The imagery of wolves has been peppered across the music video without having any actual connection to the lyrics.

Image courtesy - Still from Jackson Wang & Galantis - Pretty Please (Official Music Video) YouTube

As the video progresses, Wang can be seen trying to impress a girl with all his dancing skills, this is where the homage to Michael Jackson can be seen. Jackson recreates some scenes from the famous MJ song The Way You Make Me Feel. Whereas, the choreography in this segment also looks inspired by Michael Jackson.

However, the artist quickly departures from the MJ tribute and shows off his dancing skills in a solo performance while being drenched in rains before the Galantis squad quickly joins in. While the entirety of the video is over five minutes long, the actual music video lasts only for three and a half minutes. Whereas, the remaining time has been given to showcase the behind the scenes footage and credits.

Overall, Jackson Wang's new song Pretty Please a foot-tapping track which can is good for a listen or two. It is not a transformational music video or song for Jackson, and fans of the artist will quickly find similarities in this song with his others. However, Jackson's dancing skills steal the show here.

