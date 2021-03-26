GOT7's Jackson Wang Unveils Teaser Of 'Leave Me Loving You' Ahead Of Song Release

On March 25, 2021, GOT7's Jackson Wang dropped a teaser of his upcoming single titled, Leave Me Loving You, on his official Instagram handle. The teaser comes just before the official release of the music video. Leave Me Loving You marks the fourth song Jackson has released in the month of March 2021. The popular singer kicks off his birthday with hit series of collaborations such as Magnetic with K-pop legend, Rain, So Bad with Vava, MIA with Afgan. Sharing the teaser, the singer in the caption wrote, “So excited and can’t wait for it tmr” with a string of emoticons.

GOT7's Jackson Wang drops teaser of Leave Me Loving You

In the teaser of his upcoming solo song, Jackson is seen in a kitchen-like area of a restaurant, where he can be seen washing dishes. The video gives the retro vibes, reminding fans about how he went down memory lane for his Pretty Please music video. In the teaser, the release of the video reads March 26, 2021. As soon as the teaser was dropped, many of his fans rushed to express their excitement and wish him luck.

Several fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Wishing you the best always and forever. I'm happy when you're happy. Can't wait for LMLY LMLY LMLY LMLY”. Another one wrote, “Ready and eager awaiting the anthem. Give much love! SURE will be perfect as always King Jackson” with a string of emoticons. A netizen commented, “so excited for it” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “This m/v reminds me 90s Hongkong aka Chunking Express vibes..just me?? So exciting”.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang's birthday will be celebrated on March 28. The release of the new solo song comes just before the singer rings his 27th birthday. At the beginning of this year, Jackson released his track Alone, which was followed with the success of his recently released single titled, Should’ve Let Go. In Should’ve Let Go, the Hong Kong rapper collaborated with a Singaporean singer and songwriter, JJ Lin. In the year 2020, Jackson released two singles which include 100 ways and Pretty Please.

Promo Image Source: Jackson Wang Instagram

