GOT7's Mark Tuan Signs With Top Hollywood Talent Agency; Fans Wish Him Good Luck

K-pop boy group GOT7 left JYP Entertainment in January 2021. Following their departure, the members went on their paths to focus on their solo careers. Five out of seven members have already signed up with different agencies. The latest and sixth GOT7 member to sign with an agency is Mark Tuan. The group's leader JB is yet to sign with any company.

GOT7's Mark Tuan signs with Creative Artists Agency

On April 30, 2021, the official Instagram account of the agency announced that they have signed Mark Tuan as their new client. CAA is an American talent and sports agency which is based in Los Angeles, California. CAA is a house for Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and musicians such as Kris Wu, NCT 127, SuperM, Shakira, to name a few.

Fans of the group, GOT7 or as they are fondly called, Aghases, expressed their happiness for Mark and wished him good luck for future activities. Some of the fans comments are "Take care of our boy! Thank you!", "We'll look forward for new music" and the usual flurry of green heart emojis since green is the official colour of GOT7 and its fans.

About Mark Tuan's solo activities

On February 12, 2021, Mark Tuan released a solo single titled One in a Million in collaboration with producer Sanjoy. The single was followed by an animated music video which was released on February 14. Mark was an executive producer for the same. When the group was still with JYP, Mark had also released solo songs in Korean and Chinese.

His first Korean solo song is OMW which also featured fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang. Mark's OMW was a part of the group's third studio album Present: YOU which was released in 2019. His first Chinese solo song is Outta My Head. This track marked his official debut as a solo artist. His second Chinese solo single is Never Told You which was released in March 2020. In February 2021. Mark also set up Mark Tuan Studio in Beijing, China to focus on his Chinese activities and promotions. He also featured as the executive producer for the group's first single sans JYP Encore.

(Promo Image Source: Mark Tuan Instagram)

