Grace Vanderwaal Now Sports A New Look With An Almost Bald Head, See Here

Grace Vanderwaal had made headlines four years back when she was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent. The singer had won millions of hearts with her soulful voice as a 12-year-old at that time. The popular singer has once again found herself in the headlines for her new look. Grace Vanderwaal's new look and social media posts have been doing the rounds on social media and fans have been curious to know about Grace Vanderwaal now. For all the people who are wondering about where is Grace Vanderwaal now here is everything you need to know about the singer and her new look.

Grace Vanderwaal's new look takes the internet by storm

Grace Vanderwaal's new look has been creating quite a buzz on social media. Since the time she auditioned for America’s Got Talent, Grace Vanderwaal was known for her childlike look. Grace Vanderwaal now sports an almost bald head. In one of the TikTok videos, she is seen turning her head up while crooning to a song. Her animated facial expressions were also a highlight of the video. The video is going viral on TikTok and has close to 2 million likes. However, Grace Vanderwaal's shaved head became the talking point of people on social media.

Grace Vanderwaal's TikTok video

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Grace Vanderwaal goes viral on TikTok as many people express their surprise by her new look. The former America’s Got Talent contestant also shared pictures on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/L8Z0Z6pUS5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 20, 2020

Grace Vanderwaal's shaved head

In the comments section of her Instagram posts and on social media, a lot of her fans have raised concerns about her mental health. A section of fans are feeling that her new look might have something to do with potential mental health issues. While others have praised her for her new look. Many fans also thought that the 16-year-old singer is just experimenting with her looks and it is normal for a teenager to try different looks and haircut. It is also expected that Grace Vanderwaal now might be coming out of her child image as Miley Cyrus came out of her Hannah Montana stage.

Grace Vanderwaal's net worth

According to wealthypersons.com, Grace Vanderwaal's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. She has appeared in several TV shows and has also performed with many popular artists. She was also termed as the next Taylor Swift by Simon Cowell. She has an active social media presence with 3.7 million strong Instagram family. Here is a look at Grace Vanderwaal's Instagram pictures.

Image Credits: Grace Vanderwaal's Instagram

Disclaimer: The above Grace Vanderwaal's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

