Grammy 2022: Artists Sing To Pay Tribute To Revolutionary Joni Mitchell At Pre-Grammy Gala

Joni Mitchell, the Canadian-born folk queen behind hits such as 'A Case Of You', was honoured at a charity dinner ahead of the Grammy Awards on Friday, which featured poignant tributes and misty eyes.

The 78-year-old Mitchell wore a sequined kimono-style robe, a bejewelled black hat, and bright red nails to the MusiCares show, where Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Angelique Kidjo, Stephen Stills, and this year's leading Grammy candidate Jon Batiste paid tribute to her extensive work.

On the red carpet, the performer who is recognised for her unusual contralto and open-tuned guitar told journalists, "It's been quite a year." She was one of the Kennedy Center Honors gala inductees in December, one of America's most prestigious arts awards.

Mitchell suffered from a brain aneurysm in 2015

Joni Mitchell, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her temporarily unable to speak and required significant physical treatment in the aftermath, made a rare public appearance that evening. But she was smiling on Friday, telling reporters that she's been getting artistic "ideas" while also focussing on her health.

The iconic singer, who influenced everyone from Neil Diamond to Prince, is best remembered for her very personal 1971 album "Blue," a profound journey into emotional heartbreak. Last summer, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, "Blue" debuted at number one on iTunes, outperforming even pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour." Mitchell expressed her own surprise at the achievement, explaining the album's ongoing popularity and subsequent resurgence: "Perhaps people want to go a little deeper."

When reporters inquired how she was feeling physically, she replied, "very good," adding that she'd been "making improvements."

'Touches the World' - Hancock, who in 2007 published "River: The Joni Letters," a tribute album to Mitchell, praised his old friend's artistic "courage." "She bares her soul, but she does it in such a lyrical way," Hancock said on the red carpet hours before performing Mitchell's song "Hejira" onstage. Mitchell, who is widely regarded as one of the finest composers of the 20th century, was credited for teaching him "how to listen to lyrics."

Billy porter’s tribute to Mitchell

''She's given all of us the courage to say the truth,'' said Billy Porter, who paid tribute to Mitchell onstage by singing her favourite songs 'Both Sides Now' and 'To grow through our art; to heal through our art'.

An initiative to support musicians in need before Grammys Awards 2022

"She's powerful enough to put some other folks free," said MusiCares, the Recording Academy's humanitarian arm that raises money to support musicians in need before the Grammy Awards 2022, hosts the star-studded event every year. This year's event also featured an emotional remote performance of "A Case Of You" by Graham Nash of the folk supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, with whom Mitchell had a long and fruitful collaboration.

Mitchell received "plenty of love" in a video greeting from Neil Young, and Stephen Stills attended the ceremony in Las Vegas and lauded Mitchell as "one of the great musicians of our world."