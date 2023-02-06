Grammy 2023: BTS Snubbed Third Time In A Row; Doja Cat, Coldplay Given A Cold-shoulder

Grammy 2023 awards saw many artists get nominated in several categories. However, the Korean boy band BTS, rapper Doja Cat and alternative rock band Coldplay were among many artists who were nominated in many categories. However, they were snubbed and saw no win in any category.

BTS was nominated in two categories at the Grammy 2023 awards. They were in line for the Best Music Video award for their music video Yet to Come, they were also nominated alongside Coldplay for their collaboration on My Universe. BTS was also included in Coldplay’s nomination in the Album of the Year category for their record Music For The Spheres.

Sensational rapper Doja Cat also missed out on all the categories she was nominated in. Doja Cat had five Grammy nominations in all the major categories. She was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Rap Performance.

DJ Khaled perhaps suffered a slightly worse fate than Doja Cat. While the artist was nominated in 6 categories, he went home with none. He was nominated majorly for his album God Did which features the likes of Fridayy, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, John Legend and Lil Wayne.

BTS ARMY rallying Twitter over Grammy snub

Many fans are furious over BTS getting snubbed in the Grammy 2023 awards. On Twitter, members of BTS ARMY are pointing out the fact that BTS has failed to secure even a single Grammy despite being nominated every time in the last three years.

BTS fans are so furious that some of them are resorting to deeming that Grammy Awards entail fake methods for deciding who wins. One fan said that the voting for the event is fake.

Yes this is like a year thing. Imagine Nicky Minaj never won a Grammy, always given to a white old man that nobody ever heard of. This is a sh*tshow and Eminem said it best, the voting is fake, they will give it to whoever their darlings are or whoever they wanted it to give.

Another fan pointed out that BTS has failed to secure a win despite being the only group to have been nominated for 3 years in a row.

Many artists secured multiple titles, on the other hand, including Beyonce, Harry Styles and Brandi Carlile.