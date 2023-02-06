Grammy 2023: Indian Artist Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy Award With Album 'Divine Tides'

Indian artist Ricky Kej recently received a win at the Grammy 2023 for his work alongside Stewart Copeland. They won the award in the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ category. The composer received the Grammy in light of the duo’s latest release Divine Tides.

This is the third Grammy win for the Indian musician. He previously won a Grammy for ‘Winds of Samsara’ in 2015 under the Best New Age Album category. In 2022, the star won in the same category as Divine Tides.

Divine Tides consists of nine songs as well as eight music videos. While the music combines melodies and rhythms against the backdrop of ambient soundscapes, the music videos consist of nature and beauty from around the world.

Ricky Kej’s collaborator Stewart Copeland is popular in the world of rock and roll for his work in the iconic band The Police. The legendary drummer, however, previously credited Ricky Kej for the creation of the album during an interview at the Grammy 2022. He said that he was only brought along as a collaborator.

Taking to Twitter, he announced his third Grammy win and dedicated the award to India.

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park

Ricky Kej is known for his diverse body of work. His music is often based on themes of nature and climate consciousness. He has performed in over 30 countries and was announced as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR.