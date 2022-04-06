Show Me the Way singer Jon Batiste won a total of five Grammy awards at the recent 2022 event, after being nominated in a whopping 11 categories. He took home awards in the Album of the Year, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Music Video categories and celebrated the big night. The artist was accompanied to the event by his 89-year-old grandfather, parents, nephews, sister, and friends and opened up about how 'incredible' the experience was.

Jon Batiste opens up about attending Grammys 2022 with family

In a recent conversation with Billboard, Jon Batiste opened up about winning five Grammys at the prestigious 2022 event and mentioned he was 'still processing' what happened. He first mentioned that he thought it was 'incredible' that his family was present to witness his big night, as a lot of effort went into it. He mentioned he was accompanied by his 89-year-old grandfather, his parents, sister, nephews and his friend Ryan Lynn, who is the executive producer on some of his music. He also revealed he was late to the Grammys 2022 as he told Billboard-

"We were late for the ceremony and the pre-broadcast. My whole family was with me. My grandfather was with me — he’s almost 90… he’s 89 years old. My dad, my mom, my nephews, my sister. My friend Ryan who executive produced the record with me… and a bunch of other people I don’t quite know very well. They were hanging out. It was as a whole bunch of people in the room all the time. Man, it’s so much I’m still processing it. First off, the fact that my family is there to witness that is just incredible. It’s incredible."

The Freedom singer also revealed what Billie Eilish, who was also nominated along with him in the Album of the Year category told him before the winner was announced. He mentioned that she and her brother, Finneas told him, "We really hope you win this one." However, when the moment came, Jon Batiste hilariously mentioned that he didn't really know he won the Album of the Year award as the 'people were so loud'. He won for his album We Are, and mentioned he did not know he had won as his name was announced after the name of his album. He told Billboard-