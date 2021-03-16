Grammy Awards 2021: Bill Burr Draws Criticism For Mispronouncing Winner's Name

Bill Burr is considered to be one of the most popular stand-up acts in the US. He has been in the business for many years now and has played the role of a host on previous occasions as well. Quite recently, he was asked to present an award at the Grammys for the category of best regional Mexican music award. He made a few comic jibes after his entry, before formally presenting the award. However, something that he said during his presentation hasn’t gone down well with some netizens, who have taken to social media to criticise him.

Bill Burr criticised for his Grammy Awards 2021 presentation

The Grammy Awards 2021 was one of the most highly anticipated events of this year and saw the presence of some of the top music personalities. A number of popular faces were selected for presenting the awards, which included Bill Burr. He began his short act by making a joke at the piano number that was played upon his entry, saying that he “wanted to kill himself” after hearing it. He also made a joke about how he wrongly thought he was going to be on TV and even “bought a suit” for the occasion.

i think bill burr is funny him making jokes about natalia lafourcade is just so ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — julesðŸ§¼ (@snaiImaiI) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr has no excuse to insult Beethoven AND Natalia Lafourcade in the same breath. — Daniela Amado (@DanielaAmadoQ) March 14, 2021

Bill then went on to present the award to Natalia Lafourcade for the best regional Mexican music award. But before he could do that, he said that he had trouble pronouncing her last name and eventually did it with some help. He apologised to ‘Natalie’, before eventually saying that she has won the award. However, that did not go down with some netizens, who criticised him for mispronouncing her name. However, there were also quite a few netizens who defended him, saying that the entire act was a part of his humour.

Bill Burr is trending because some folks are outraged over something he said at the Grammys which can only mean some folks have just seen Bill Burr for the first time. — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) March 14, 2021

The Grammys: selected Bill Burr as a host



The Grammys when he makes a controversial joke: pic.twitter.com/Kn1K8n75a2 — Hoodie McCann (Lindor Szn) (@notpetealonso) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr has often made scathing remarks at people getting offended easily on previous occasions. He has been actively performing as a stand-up comedian for nearly three decades and established a strong name for himself. He has appeared on several talk shows and even appeared in other popular TV shows such as Break Bad and others. He had hosted Saturday Night Live last year.