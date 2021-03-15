Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish Bags Award For 'No Time To Die' Theme Song

Billie Eilish bagged an award on Sunday at the Grammy Awards 2021 for her role in the James Bond theme song No Time to Die, scooping up the visual media award ahead of the movie's Oct. 8 release. The song composed for visual media heralding is part of an unreleased film that has been postponed many times due to the current pandemic. The 25th instalment in the classic spy franchise, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and featuring Daniel Craig as the title character, has been postponed from April 2 in late January to the fall.

Billie Eilish wins Grammy for James Bond theme song

When the film was among the firsts to be postponed at the peak of the pandemic, it triggered a series of high-profile shuffles at the box office. Before the fall hiatus, Eilish had released No Time to Die on February 13th. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song peaked at No. 16. She is the first and only female artist to compose and release a 007 theme song. The singer-songwriter, who also performed at the 63rd annual competition, received the award with her co-winner, sibling Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote No Time to Die, during the pre-show on Sunday.

Taylor Swift (Beautiful Ghosts, Cats), Cynthia Erivo (Stand Up, Harriet), Brandi Carlile (Carried Me With You, Onward), and Frozen 2's Into the Unknown were all left behind by her. Billie Eilish had become the youngest singer to win the big four general field slots at the 2020 Grammys. Her Everything I Wanted was named as the prestigious Best Album and Best Song of the Year categories, as well as for Best Pop Single performance going into the 2021 televised show. She won the record of the year for the second year in a row, making it her second win in the evening's ultimate category.

Joker received the Best Score Soundtrack for visual media, and JoJo Rabbit earned the Best Compilation Soundtrack for visual media, among other awards given out during the pre-show at the Grammy Awards 2021. Best Music Film went to CNN's Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. The Best Spoken Word album went to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.