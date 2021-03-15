Last Updated:

Grammy Awards 2021: Check Out The Complete List Of Grammy 2021 Winners

The Grammy Awards 2021, were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center where awards were felicitated under 40 different categories.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Grammy Awards 2021

The Grammy Awards 2021, were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 63rd Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah who opened the ceremony on an outdoor stage with the Staples Center as the backdrop. Grammys 2021 was a lucky night for singers and music producers including Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion who took home their first-ever Grammy, while Beyonce took four Grammys and became the only female artist to win the highest number of Grammy Awards with 28 trophies in her name. Check out the full Grammy winners 2021 list here:

READ | Lil Baby addresses police brutality issue in Grammy 2021 performance; see fan reactions

Grammy winners 2021

Category Song Artist
Record of the year Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
Album of the year Folklore Taylor Swift
Song of the year I Can't Breathe Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best pop solo performance Watermelon Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance Rain On Me Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B album Bigger Love John Legend
Best R&B performance Black Parade Beyonce
Best traditional R&B performance Anything For You Ledisi
Best progressive R&B album It Is What It Is Thundercat
Best R&B song Better Than I Imagined Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson
Best New Artist   Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance Savage Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap song Savage Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap album King's Disease Nas
Best melodic rap performance Lockdown Anderson .Paak
Best traditional pop vocal album American Standard James Tyler
Best music video Brown Skin Girl Beyonce
Best song written for visual media No Time To Die Billie Eilish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media Jojo Rabbit  
Best score soundtrack for visual media Joker Hilder Guonadottir
Best global music album Twice As Tall Burna Boy
Best dance recording 10% Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album Bubba Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album Live At The Royal Albert Hall Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance Shameika Fiona Apple
Best metal performance Bum-Rush Body Count
Best rock album The New Abnormal The Strokes
Best rock song Stay High Brittany Howard
Best alternative music album Fetch The Bolt Cutters Fiona Apple
Best country solo performance When My Amy Prays Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance 10,000 Hours Dan+Shay and Justin Bieber
Best country album Wildcard Miranda Lambert
Best country song Crowded table Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
Best new age album More Guitar Stories Jim 'Kimo' West
Best jazz vocal album Secrets Are The Best Stories Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez
Best improvised jazz solo All Blues Chick Corea
Best jazz instrumental album Trilogy 2 Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble album Data Lords Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin jazz album Four Questions Arturo O'farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song Movin' On Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Promo Image Source: GRAMMY's Instagram

READ | Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to BTS, a look at biggest snubs of the night
READ | Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to BTS, a look at biggest snubs of the night
READ | Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to BTS, a look at biggest snubs of the night
READ | Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to BTS, a look at biggest snubs of the night

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT