Grammy Awards 2021: Check Out The Complete List Of Grammy 2021 Winners

Quick links:
The Grammy Awards 2021, were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 63rd Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah who opened the ceremony on an outdoor stage with the Staples Center as the backdrop. Grammys 2021 was a lucky night for singers and music producers including Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion who took home their first-ever Grammy, while Beyonce took four Grammys and became the only female artist to win the highest number of Grammy Awards with 28 trophies in her name. Check out the full Grammy winners 2021 list here:
|Category
|Song
|Artist
|Record of the year
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Album of the year
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|Song of the year
|I Can't Breathe
|Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
|Best pop solo performance
|Watermelon
|Harry Styles
|Best pop duo/group performance
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
|Best R&B album
|Bigger Love
|John Legend
|Best R&B performance
|Black Parade
|Beyonce
|Best traditional R&B performance
|Anything For You
|Ledisi
|Best progressive R&B album
|It Is What It Is
|Thundercat
|Best R&B song
|Better Than I Imagined
|Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson
|Best New Artist
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Best rap performance
|Savage
|Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
|Best rap song
|Savage
|Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
|Best rap album
|King's Disease
|Nas
|Best melodic rap performance
|Lockdown
|Anderson .Paak
|Best traditional pop vocal album
|American Standard
|James Tyler
|Best music video
|Brown Skin Girl
|Beyonce
|Best song written for visual media
|No Time To Die
|Billie Eilish
|Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
|Jojo Rabbit
|Best score soundtrack for visual media
|Joker
|Hilder Guonadottir
|Best global music album
|Twice As Tall
|Burna Boy
|Best dance recording
|10%
|Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
|Best dance/electronic album
|Bubba
|Kaytranada
|Best contemporary instrumental album
|Live At The Royal Albert Hall
|Snarky Puppy
|Best rock performance
|Shameika
|Fiona Apple
|Best metal performance
|Bum-Rush
|Body Count
|Best rock album
|The New Abnormal
|The Strokes
|Best rock song
|Stay High
|Brittany Howard
|Best alternative music album
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|Fiona Apple
|Best country solo performance
|When My Amy Prays
|Vince Gill
|Best country duo/group performance
|10,000 Hours
|Dan+Shay and Justin Bieber
|Best country album
|Wildcard
|Miranda Lambert
|Best country song
|Crowded table
|Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
|Best new age album
|More Guitar Stories
|Jim 'Kimo' West
|Best jazz vocal album
|Secrets Are The Best Stories
|Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez
|Best improvised jazz solo
|All Blues
|Chick Corea
|Best jazz instrumental album
|Trilogy 2
|Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
|Best large jazz ensemble album
|Data Lords
|Maria Schneider Orchestra
|Best Latin jazz album
|Four Questions
|Arturo O'farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
|Best gospel performance/song
|Movin' On
|Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.