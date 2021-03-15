Grammy Awards 2021: Check Out The Complete List Of Grammy 2021 Winners

The Grammy Awards 2021, were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 63rd Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah who opened the ceremony on an outdoor stage with the Staples Center as the backdrop. Grammys 2021 was a lucky night for singers and music producers including Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion who took home their first-ever Grammy, while Beyonce took four Grammys and became the only female artist to win the highest number of Grammy Awards with 28 trophies in her name. Check out the full Grammy winners 2021 list here:

Grammy winners 2021

Category Song Artist Record of the year Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Album of the year Folklore Taylor Swift Song of the year I Can't Breathe Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas Best pop solo performance Watermelon Harry Styles Best pop duo/group performance Rain On Me Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Best R&B album Bigger Love John Legend Best R&B performance Black Parade Beyonce Best traditional R&B performance Anything For You Ledisi Best progressive R&B album It Is What It Is Thundercat Best R&B song Better Than I Imagined Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson Best New Artist Megan Thee Stallion Best rap performance Savage Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce Best rap song Savage Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce Best rap album King's Disease Nas Best melodic rap performance Lockdown Anderson .Paak Best traditional pop vocal album American Standard James Tyler Best music video Brown Skin Girl Beyonce Best song written for visual media No Time To Die Billie Eilish Best compilation soundtrack for visual media Jojo Rabbit Best score soundtrack for visual media Joker Hilder Guonadottir Best global music album Twice As Tall Burna Boy Best dance recording 10% Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis Best dance/electronic album Bubba Kaytranada Best contemporary instrumental album Live At The Royal Albert Hall Snarky Puppy Best rock performance Shameika Fiona Apple Best metal performance Bum-Rush Body Count Best rock album The New Abnormal The Strokes Best rock song Stay High Brittany Howard Best alternative music album Fetch The Bolt Cutters Fiona Apple Best country solo performance When My Amy Prays Vince Gill Best country duo/group performance 10,000 Hours Dan+Shay and Justin Bieber Best country album Wildcard Miranda Lambert Best country song Crowded table Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna Best new age album More Guitar Stories Jim 'Kimo' West Best jazz vocal album Secrets Are The Best Stories Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez Best improvised jazz solo All Blues Chick Corea Best jazz instrumental album Trilogy 2 Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade Best large jazz ensemble album Data Lords Maria Schneider Orchestra Best Latin jazz album Four Questions Arturo O'farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Best gospel performance/song Movin' On Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

