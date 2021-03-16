Grammy Awards 2021 Had The Lowest Rating, Nearly 53% Compared To Grammys 2020

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards 2021 took place on March 14. The award function had a number of global performers like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion. Even though the lineup of performers was loved by the audience, Grammys 2021 viewership was scanty. The performances drew a scanty audience for CBS.

Grammy awards 2021 telecast was the lowest-rated in history

The Grammys 2021 viewership was low this year. It was rated the lowest in Grammys' history. As per the numbers of Nielsen Live and Same Day official screening, the award function had an average of 8.8 million viewers. The Grammys 2021 rating received a 2.1 rating with an age demographic of 18-49. the Grammys 2020 had drawn a 5.4 rating in the key demo and had over 18.7 million viewers. Compared to this the 2019 Grammy Awards drew 19.9 million viewers and had a 5.6 rating. The 2006 award ceremony was a host less one and was the least-watched function with only 17 million viewers.

However, this years ceremony was the highest-rated broadcast of the night. It also turned out to be the most streamed Grammy awards ever with 83% more live streams as compared to the Grammy show in 2020. Apart from being premiered on cable, the show was also streamed on the CBS website and app. It was also streamed on the OTT media streaming service Paramount Plus. The event was also one of the most engaging programs on social media this year. A huge number of the audience used their hashtags and promoted the event supporting their favourite artists. They had over 77 billion impressions on social media.

The Grammys 2021 winners included some known names like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and many more. The Grammys 2021 winners also included names like Snarky Puppy, Fiona Apple, Body Count, The Strokes and Thundercat. They also had an impressive lineup of performers Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Haim, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Chris Martin, John Mayer, and Roddy Ricch. There was a mix of pre-recorded and live performances.