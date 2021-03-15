Grammy Awards 2021: Harry Styles Opens The Ceremony With 'Watermelon Sugar'

Renowned singer-songwriter Harry Styles kicked off the Grammy Awards of 2021 by performing his song Watermelon Sugar. Styles looked dapper in his all Gucci look as he was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. The singer went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar. Read along to know more about his performance, outfit and the Sunday night ceremony.

Harry Styles opens the 2021 Grammy Awards with Watermelon Sugar

The British singer-songwriter went shirtless under his tuxedo jacket with a green boa, which went with his gender-fluid, retro-inspired aesthetic. Along with all – custom Gucci look, he added a pair of heeled loafers, multiple chunky rings and a cross chunky necklace. The artist has been the face of Gucci since 2019, after which he has modelled for Gucci menswear, donned a Gucci gown when he featured on the cover of Vogue, and also became the first solo male celeb to feature on it. His 2021 Grammy’s look is one of his major partnerships with the high-end fashion brand. He gave way to a conversation around gender roles after he pulled off a lace-trimmed dress and tuxedo jacket on the December 2020 issue for the fashion magazine.

For the 63rd Grammy Awards, a list of performers including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich also graced the stage. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat were also seen on stage among others. The awards were delayed from January 31 to March 14, following the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to delays in multiple awards.

It honoured musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. The show was hosted by comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah, marking his first time. The ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, unlike the usual venue of the Staples Center.

The event had a virtual audience, considering the pandemic’s precautions in mind and it was also cut down in size. The artists were seen performing at multiple stages rather than one stage and a designated spot.