Grammy Awards 2021: Kanye West Wins His First Gospel Grammy For 'Jesus Is King'

Popular American rapper, Kanye West won his first-ever gospel Grammy during Grammy Awards 2021 for his album Jesus Is King. This accolade was Kanye's first honour from the Recording Academy in eight years, in his 22nd career Grammy. He won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Jesus Is King is West's ninth studio album, released in October 2019.

Kanye West and Jay-Z won 21 awards each at Grammy Awards 2021. However, according to Variety, Kanye West's record could be temporary as Jay-Z stands a very good chance against the former. Jay-Z is nominated for four awards this year, Black Parade and Savage (Remix).

Grammy Awards took place online and Kanye West did not join in the online acceptance speeches during the Grammy pre-telecast, premiere ceremony. Presenter Jhene Aiko accepted the award on his behalf. Two years back, Kanye West was nominated for the Best Producer (non-classical). The rapper bagged his last Grammy, before this one, in the year 2013. He won the Best Rap Song award for N—– in Paris and Rap Song in a Collab for No Church in the Wild.

