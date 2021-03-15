Grammy Awards 2021: Kanye West Wins His First Gospel Grammy For 'Jesus Is King'

Popular American rapper, Kanye West won his first-ever gospel Grammy during Grammy Awards 2021 for his album Jesus Is King. This accolade was Kanye's first honour from the Recording Academy in eight years, in his 22nd career Grammy. He won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Jesus Is King is West's ninth studio album, released in October 2019.
Kanye West and Jay-Z won 21 awards each at Grammy Awards 2021. However, according to Variety, Kanye West's record could be temporary as Jay-Z stands a very good chance against the former. Jay-Z is nominated for four awards this year, Black Parade and Savage (Remix).
Grammy Awards took place online and Kanye West did not join in the online acceptance speeches during the Grammy pre-telecast, premiere ceremony. Presenter Jhene Aiko accepted the award on his behalf. Two years back, Kanye West was nominated for the Best Producer (non-classical). The rapper bagged his last Grammy, before this one, in the year 2013. He won the Best Rap Song award for N—– in Paris and Rap Song in a Collab for No Church in the Wild.
Grammy 2021 winners
- Record of the year: "Everything I Wanted,'' Billie Eilish
- Album of the year: "folklore," Taylor Swift
- Best R&B performance: "Black Parade,'' Beyoncé
- Best pop vocal album: “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
- Best rap song: "Savage,'' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "I Can't Breathe,'' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas
- Best pop solo performance: “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
- Best country album: “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
- Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best traditional pop vocal album: “American Standard,” James Taylor
- Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada
- Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.
- Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
- Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.
- Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend
- Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas
- Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
- Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
- Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
- Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.
- Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez
- Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals
- Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow
- Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”
- Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”
- Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.
- Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy
- Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
