Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift Brings 'Folklore' To Life With Soulful Medley

Taylor Swift returned to perform at the Grammy Awards 2021 after five years while bringing her Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to perform with her on stage for the first time ever. The singer and performed a medley of songs from her album Folklore and Evermore on Sunday, March 14.

Taylor Swift's Folklore performance at the Grammys

Taylor brought mother nature with her on the Grammys stage and kickstarted her performance with her hit sing Cardigan. The stage was set up to look like a dreamy forest with a cosy cabin and Taylor was lying on the roof of the cabin while singing to the audience. After a close up of the singer, the camera panned out to showcase Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner situated in the cabin ready to start singing August on cue. Taylor was strumming the chords of her black guitar along with her collaborators while they sang August. They ended their performance with the song Willow that is the opening track of her other album Evermore. The singer was in high spirits and was smiling at the audience pleasantly while performing her songs.

Prior to this, Taylor had performed at the Grammys in 2016 when her album 1989 was nominated under the Best Album of the Year category. Taylor Swift's Folklore was nominated under 6 categories at the Grammy Awards 2021 along with Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich. Taylor's Grammy nominations included the Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for Cardigan. She went on to win The Album of the year for Folklore and became the first woman to win Album of the Year 3 times.

The Grammy Awards 2021 performances

Other than Taylor, the other artists who performed at the annual music award show are Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Kendrick Sampson, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich and Tamika Mallory. Trevor Noah was the host for the show.