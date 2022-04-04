Grammy Awards 2022: Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Event After Deleting Twitter Account

The prestigious Grammy Awards took place on 3 April 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From Olivia Rodrigo bagging three awards to Billie Eilish's fan girl moment with Jon Batiste, the biggest musical night was a treat for global audiences. Fans all around the world were hooked to their screens to witness the star-studded event.

A lot of artists including Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and many others performed at the gala event. But what caught netizens' attention was Cardi B's absence at the Grammy Awards 2022.

Cardi B reveals why she skipped Grammy Awards

American rapper Cardi B opted not to attend the Grammys 2022. Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance for Up but unfortunately lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for their song Family Ties.

Her decision did not go well with some users as they criticised her for not attending Grammys 2022. She replied to one of the tweets of the fans criticising her and then she deleted her entire account.

Before she deactivated her account, she wrote, “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f****n dumba** fan base. You got the slow dumba***s dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*** ? When the f*** I hinted I was going ?just f****** stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself. (sic)”

After deleting her account, she also appeared on Instagram Live to defend her absence at Grammys 2022. In the eight-minute video, the rapper addressed the hateful comments and explained that she has not released any new music, so it did not make sense for her to attend the show after being nominated for just one award.

“Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’,” she added.

Talking about the hate comments she is receiving for her family, Cardi-B said, "If you bring up my son, I hate you. I wish the worst on you."

For the unversed, Cardi-B is not the only nominee to skip Grammys 2022. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Kanye West were also absent at the star-studded night.

(Image: AP)