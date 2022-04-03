Grammy Awards: Joni Mitchell To John Legend; Celebs Attend Pre-Grammys Parties In Style

Last Updated: 3rd April, 2022 18:48 IST

Billy Ray Cyrus walked the red carpet at the pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black suit and sunglasses as he let his blonde hair flow over his shoulders.

Sara Bareilles stunned in a simple and elegant yellow silk gown as she posed alongside her partner Patsy & Loretta actor Joe Tippett, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Joni Mitchell, who was named Person of the Year at the party walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit, which she paired with a shimmering jacket and accessories.

Known for his fashion sense, Billy Porter arrived at the MusiCares Person of the Year pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black and metallic outfit and his iconic eye makeup.

