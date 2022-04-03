Grammy Awards: Joni Mitchell To John Legend; Celebs Attend Pre-Grammys Parties In Style

Quick links:
Known for his fashion sense, Billy Porter arrived at the MusiCares Person of the Year pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black and metallic outfit and his iconic eye makeup.
Cyndi Lauper stole the show in a black jacket as she posed alongside popular stars including Yola, Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell
Joni Mitchell, who was named Person of the Year at the party walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit, which she paired with a shimmering jacket and accessories.
Grammy award-winning a cappella sensation, Pentatonix members Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying ruled the red carpet at the event.
Sara Bareilles stunned in a simple and elegant yellow silk gown as she posed alongside her partner Patsy & Loretta actor Joe Tippett, who looked dapper in a black suit.
Billy Ray Cyrus walked the red carpet at the pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black suit and sunglasses as he let his blonde hair flow over his shoulders.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.