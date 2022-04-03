Last Updated:

Grammy Awards: Joni Mitchell To John Legend; Celebs Attend Pre-Grammys Parties In Style

As the Grammys 2022 are around the corner, here are some of the stunning looks stars opted for as they stepped onto the red carpet at events before the ceremony

1/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Known for his fashion sense, Billy Porter arrived at the MusiCares Person of the Year pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black and metallic outfit and his iconic eye makeup. 

2/8
Image: Instagram/@cyndilauper

Cyndi Lauper stole the show in a black jacket as she posed alongside popular stars including Yola, Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell

3/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Joni Mitchell, who was named Person of the Year at the party walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit, which she paired with a shimmering jacket and accessories.

4/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Grammy award-winning a cappella sensation, Pentatonix members Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying ruled the red carpet at the event.

5/8
Image: Instagram/@johnlegend

John Legend donned a green embezzled jacket and white shirt as he walked the red carpet.

6/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Sara Bareilles stunned in a simple and elegant yellow silk gown as she posed alongside her partner Patsy & Loretta actor Joe Tippett, who looked dapper in a black suit.

7/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Billy Ray Cyrus walked the red carpet at the pre-Grammys 2022 event in a black suit and sunglasses as he let his blonde hair flow over his shoulders.

8/8
Image: Instagram/@musicares

Psycho singer Dixie D'Amelio stole the show in a black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with sheer gloves.

