Grammy Awards: Looking Back At The Ceremony's Most Iconic Moments Over The Years

The 64th Grammy awards will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, with who's who of the global music fraternity set to grace the event. From performers like Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X to top nominees like Justin Bieber, and Jon Batiste among others, the event is going to have an incredible lineup. Ahead of Grammy Awards 2022, let's revisit some of the ceremony's most iconic moments over the years.

Looking back at the Grammy Awards' most iconic moments

Lady Gaga arriving as an egg

The iconic musician, who performed Born This Way at the 2011 show, came dressed as an egg. It became one of her most memorable appearances of all time as she emerged out of the shell during her performance.

Elton John and Eminem's performance

Elton John and Eminem surprised audiences when they stepped on the stage together at the 2000 award ceremony to croon the rapper's hit track, Stan. As they took to the stage hand in hand, fans were in for the night's biggest revelation.

Taylor Swift called out Kanye West during her award acceptance speech

In 2016, Taylor used the Grammys platform to call out Kanye for ruining her MTV win. Referring to the rapper indirectly, she said, "There will be people along the way that will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."

Pink's grand aerial performance

Pink's aerial performances are much loved by her fans now, however, she took everyone by surprise by pulling off an epic act during the 2010 Grammys.

Nicki Minaj's unique exorcism act

Known for her unique acts, Nicki Minaj performed an exorcism on stage as she revealed her track Roman Holiday during the 54th Annual Grammy Awards. Minaj was seen hooked to a wooden board as priests performed spells on her and she began levitating above the stage.

Never forget Nicki Minaj’s 2012 Exorcism themed Grammy Performance pic.twitter.com/2qE0BF0HrQ — Inner Visions 👁 (@neondeathstar) October 22, 2020

Lady Marmelade performed by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Lil' Kim

Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mya took to the stage in 2002 to perform their rendition of Lady Marmalade. They later got Patti LaBelle on stage to sing it with them, making it one of the Grammys' most historic moments.

20 years ago today, Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya and Pink performed with the legendary Patti Labelle and won an award for “Lady Marmalade” at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards. (2002) pic.twitter.com/XDOSUWDFQx — XtinaLoverr™️ (@XtinaLoverr) February 27, 2022

James Corden handed out puppies as a consolation prize

Talk show host James Corden was seen handing out real puppies as a consolation prize at the 2018 Grammy awards. It was also handed to Dave Chapelle.

James Corden Handed Out "Consolation Puppies" to Grammy Award Losers https://t.co/ZoRXp9D5Ua pic.twitter.com/8lCei8044k — Samantha James Hair Design (@SamJamesHairD) January 29, 2018

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAGANOTTA/ GRAMMYS)