Grammy-nominated Singer Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him Ahead Of Big Night; Watch

The 64th GRAMMY Awards are only a few hours away with music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year's winners of the coveted honour. Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades in the music industry that recognizes the best contributions including recordings, compositions and artists of the eligible year. To be hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2022 Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with celebrities set to grace the red carpet to A-list performers ready to wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. It will air on Sunday, April 3 via CBS Network.

Justin Bieber asks fans to pray for him ahead of the 64th GRAMMY Awards

Ahead of the highly-awaited ceremony, singing sensation Justin Bieber, who is also a two-time GRAMMY Award-winner, had a little chat with his fans who attended his concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The Anyone singer asked his fans to pray for him as he is “nervous” regarding his performance at the coveted awards show.

A video surfaced online features, Bieber, sitting aside a piano on his Justice Tour as he says, "I'm nervous". He further quipped, "Would you guys do me a favour? Tonight when you lay your head on your pillow or something, just say a little prayer for me that it goes well. That would mean a lot to me." A fan captured the moment and immediately shared it on TikTok. Watch the video here:

You will do amazing I will pray for you @justinbieber YOU GOT THIS!! 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkT7csD8i2 — Alyssa 💫🪖 (@onelifebieberss) April 3, 2022

Justin Bieber nominated for 8 of the coveted awards

It is pertinent to note that Justin Bieber is nominated for eight of the coveted awards. These include Record Of The Year (“Peaches”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Lonely”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Justice), Best Music Video (“Peaches”), Best R&B Performance (“Peaches”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anyone”), Album Of The Year (Justice), Song Of The Year (“Peaches”).

Other 2022 GRAMMYs performers:

Apart from Bieber, who will perform Peaches with Daniel Caesar at the 2022 GRAMMYs, several other celebs will set the stage on fire with their much-awaited performances. Notable names among these include Maverick City Music, BTS, Nas, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Aymée Nuviola, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber