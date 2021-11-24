Grammy Nominations 2022: Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, H.E.R & Others React To Their Inclusion

The much-awaited nominations of Grammys 2022 were finally announced on Tuesday. The announcement featured many usual names, some new faces and the addition of new categories and other changes in the process.

The artists expressed their delight, gratitude for the recognition of their work, as they wait for the final awards. Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and others reacted to their nominations on social media. Many of them could not contain their excitement about being nominated for the premier awards.

Grammy-nominated stars Jon Batiste, Ariana Grande react to nominations

Ariana Grande, who was nominated in Best Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album category for Positions took to Twitter to express her thoughts. The singer wrote, 'thank you so so much' to the Recording Academy for her nomination.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for I Get a Kick Out of You with Tony Bennett, Album of the Year and more for Love for Sale, to make it 6 nominations in all.

She penned a lengthy note along with a picture of Bennett. The singer conveyed her gratitude to the Recording Academy, the voters and added that she was "stunned, shocked and beyond grateful" and added that she was going on "crying" and "utterly speechless". She also hailed Bennett for the celebration of Jazz through the album, and that she was honoured to have him as her collaborator.

Selena Gomez asked, "Are you kidding me!?" as her Revelación was nominated for the Best Latin Pop Album. She wrote that the project was special to her and that it would not have happened without the "incredible" people in her team. She thanked her team members and also her fans.

The most-nominated artist Jon Batiste, who won nominations like Record of the Year for Freedom, tweeted "11" with multiple exclamations to highlight the number of nods that he had received. He added that he was born on 11/11.

'WOW!! Thank you God!!' The artist wrote, 'I Love everybody' and that he was grateful to his collaborators and ancestors.

11 !!!!!!!!!!!! — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

Ed Sheeran dropped a poster of his Bad Habits song to state that he was "chuffed" and conveyed gratitude to his collaborators on the song, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and more.

Megan Thee Stallion was super excited about being nominated for the Best Rap Performance award. Taylor Swift, wrote "no problems today. Just champagne" as she dropped a video of her fittings for a video to say that she was "stoked" for the honour of Album of the Year nomination.

Doja Cat, who was nominated in 8 categories like Best Pop Vocal Album, wrote, "that’s dope man wow".

that’s dope man wow — peepoop (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021

H.E.R could not believe that she had made it 23 nominations at 24 with Song of the Year and more nods. "8 Noms? Only God", she wrote as she thanked the people who helped her create the records. Billie Eilish shared her delight on receiving seven nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

8 NOMS??????????? 🙏🏽 ONLY GOD. Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!! WOOOOOO 23 nominations at 24. 🎉 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6iFz0GH6Cy — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021

Billie has been nominated for 7 #GRAMMYs! @RecordingAcad



Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Music Video

Best Music Film pic.twitter.com/XOHcIcmHh9 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 23, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo, who also bagged 7 nominations, wrote she was extremely excited and thanked multiple times. On Instagram, she shared pictures of her celebration with a cake and revealed that it perhaps was the "most meaningful" honour, also recalling the time when Grammys used to be held near her home.

sooooo excited. thank you thank you thank you. @RecordingAcad 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2j96h75VPJ — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) November 24, 2021

