Grammy Nominations 2022: What Are New Categories? Read Nomination Process, Winners Details

The build-up for the Grammy Awards 2022 has kicked off! The nominations of the premier music awards have been announced and there's a lot to look forward to the 64th edition of the awards.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods, and the usual names like Justin Bieber too are in contention in various categories. Apart from the nominations, there are new categories added as well. Here's a look at the new updates in the categories, and a peek into the voting process, past winners and more.

What are the new categories in Grammys?

The new categories added are Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album. As per Grammys, Best Música Urbana Album 'recognizes excellence in Latin music recordings with 51 percent or more Spanish lyrics, originating in reggaeton and other Latin urban styles, including rap, house, R&B, trap, and others.'

Another addition is a technical award to artists who pushed the boundaries and made 'groundbreaking' contributions of technical excellence and innovation to the recording field. Thus, the total number of categories are now 88.

How are Grammys nominations decided?

The members of the Recording Academy and record companies submit the recordings and music videos which they consider deserving of Grammys. 350 experts of different fields then hold reviewing sessions to ensure that the submissions are eligible as per the criteria, and placed correctly in the categories they belong.

The voting members then submit their entries in first-round ballots. The members can vote in upto 10 categories across up to three genre fields and they can also vote for the General Field categories (Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.) They are, however, asked to vote as per their expertise to ensure the quality of the votes.

The results are then collated and compiled independently by the accounting company Deloitte. After the nominations are announced, the members then vote again, and the winners are then determined.

Who are the notable Grammy Winners?

Sir George Solti, a music conductor, holds the record for the most number of Grammy Awards, 31. The next in the list are singer Beyonce and record producer Quincy Jones at 28. Singer Alisson Kruss has 27 to her name, and record producer Pierre Boulez with 26 are also among most awarded. Rapper Jay-Z with 23, band U2 and rapper Kanye West at 22 and singer Bruce Springsteen with 20 are among the other most-awarded artists.