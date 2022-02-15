Grammy Week Official Schedule Unveiled; To Include Both Virtual And Live Elements

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the Recording Academy announced that they have postponed the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022, they recently announced the Grammy Week official schedule. The week-long celebration will include both live and virtual events and will be broadcasted from Las Vegas. Read further ahead to get all the details about the highly awaited Grammys.
Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy recently issued a statement announcing that Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. Stating further, the announcement also guaranteed the fans a star-studded celebration with next-level entertainment and innovation.
The statement read, “Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. The Grammy’s magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”
The 64th Grammy Awards were previously slated for 31 January 2022 but due to a sudden surge in Omicron cases, they shifted it to 3 April 2022. The much-awaited event will air live on Sunday, 3 April at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Monday – Wednesday, March 28-30, 2022
Grammy in the Schools Fest
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – Virtual
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
MusiCares Music on a Mission
Presented by Gibson
Time: 5 p.m. PT – Virtual
Thursday, March 31, 2022
A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas
Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – Red Carpet
6:30 p.m. PT – VIP Reception
7 p.m. PT – Doors
8 p.m. PT – Show
Fri., April 1, 2022
Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis
Powered by Mastercard
Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT
This is a private event but will be available for Livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Tickets are available for purchase at MusiCares.org.
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Grammy Fund Breakfast
Location: TBD
Time: 9-11 a.m. PT
This is a private event.
24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco
Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – Reception
1-3 p.m. PT – Luncheon & Ceremony
This is a private event.
The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration
Location: TBD
Time: 5 p.m. PT – Red Carpet
6 p.m. PT – Event
This is a private event.
Sunday, April 3, 2022
64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – Doors
12:30 p.m. PT – Awards Presentation
64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT
