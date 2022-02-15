Grammy Week Official Schedule Unveiled; To Include Both Virtual And Live Elements

As the Recording Academy announced that they have postponed the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022, they recently announced the Grammy Week official schedule. The week-long celebration will include both live and virtual events and will be broadcasted from Las Vegas. Read further ahead to get all the details about the highly awaited Grammys.

Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy recently issued a statement announcing that Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. Stating further, the announcement also guaranteed the fans a star-studded celebration with next-level entertainment and innovation.

The statement read, “Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. The Grammy’s magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”

The 64th Grammy Awards were previously slated for 31 January 2022 but due to a sudden surge in Omicron cases, they shifted it to 3 April 2022. The much-awaited event will air live on Sunday, 3 April at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Grammy Week festivities

Monday – Wednesday, March 28-30, 2022

Grammy in the Schools Fest

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – Virtual

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

MusiCares Music on a Mission

Presented by Gibson

Time: 5 p.m. PT – Virtual

Thursday, March 31, 2022

A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – Red Carpet

6:30 p.m. PT – VIP Reception

7 p.m. PT – Doors

8 p.m. PT – Show

Fri., April 1, 2022

Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis

Powered by Mastercard

Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT

This is a private event but will be available for Livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Tickets are available for purchase at MusiCares.org.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Grammy Fund Breakfast

Location: TBD

Time: 9-11 a.m. PT

This is a private event.

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco

Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – Reception

1-3 p.m. PT – Luncheon & Ceremony

This is a private event.

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

Location: TBD

Time: 5 p.m. PT – Red Carpet

6 p.m. PT – Event

This is a private event.

Sunday, April 3, 2022

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – Doors

12:30 p.m. PT – Awards Presentation

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT

Image: AP