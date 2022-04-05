Grammy Winner Jon Batiste Reveals Marriage To Suleika Jaouad After Her Leukaemia Diagnosis

The 64th Grammy Awards was definitely special for singer Jon Batiste as he won Album of the Year for his latest LP 'We Are'. Batiste was nominated with some of the iconic music sensations, namely Kanye West aka Ye, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, H.E.R. and Doja Cat. The five-time Grammy winner recently revealed that he had privately tied the knot with his longtime beau Suleika Jaouad.

Grammy awardee Jon Batiste secretly marries beau Suleika Jaouad

As per the report by E! News, Jon and Suleika exchanged vows in February 2022 after the latter was diagnosed with leukaemia for the second time. The couple tied the knot after Suleika had her bone marrow transplant. Batiste told the publication that they have been secretly married until this moment, adding that they didn't have wedding bands and used bread ties. The 35-year-old musician and his beau said their 'I do's' ahead of Jaouad's bone marrow transplant.

Jaouad also shared that Jon told her, "I just want to be very clear, I'm not proposing to you because of this diagnosis. It's taken me a year to design your ring. So, just know this timing has nothing to do with it. But what I do want you to know is that this diagnosis doesn't change anything. It just makes it all clearer to me that I want to commit to this and for us to be together." But once we realized we had this tiny window before the bone marrow transplant, we decided to go for it.

'It was tiny. And it was perfect': Suleika Jaouad

Suleika even said that the duo got their marriage license when she was in the operation room. She asserted that there were nurses and surgeons around. She continued, "There were nurses around, there were surgeons around. We had this computer. I was in a hospital gown. But we made it happen. And that night we went and bought our wedding outfits together, very last-minute, lots of laughter." Stating that it was perfect, Jaouad said, "But it was, you know, not anything like what we'd imagined. There were maybe four people present. It was private. It was tiny. And it was perfect."

