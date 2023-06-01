Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Break From Music; Here's Why

It seems Megan Thee Stallion fans will have to wait a little longer for her next song as the Grammy winner has decided to take a break from music. According to ANI, the rapper, in an interview with InStyle, revealed that she will be taking a break to focus on her well-being. She added that her fans can expect her new music when she's in a "better place".

Megan Thee Stallion to take a break

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place. Right now, I'm focused on healing." She added that the entertainment industry could be a "grind," and it's important to take a break. "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance," she added.

Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 accident

The rapper's statement seems to have come after the 2020 incident when she was shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. The latter was found guilty in December. Recalling the incident, the rapper said that she wanted to handle the situation privately, but her attacker made it public. However, after all of this, she was smiling, dancing and performing. "I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained."



She added that "Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing and still releasing music." Despite all, she was in a happier place, but was still dealing with mental health challenges, reported ANI. Meanwhile, on the work front, Megan Thee Stallion is known for his songs such as Cash Shit, Savage, Ungrateful, Sweetest Pie and others.