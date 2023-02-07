Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Shares Photo From His Celebrations With 'guru' Stewart Copeland

Ricky Kej scored a third Grammy win for his album with ‘Divine Tides’ alongside drummer Stewart Copeland. The Indian composer and producer is currently celebrating his win and took to social media to reveal how he celebrated it.

Kej took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself alongside the veteran drummer. He referred to Copeland as his “guru, older brother and dear friend,” and said that they went to a Los Angeles restaurant to get an Indian meal together. He further added that he’s grateful to have Stewart Copeland in his life.

Check out his tweet below:

This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life. @copelandmusic @RecordingAcad #3xGrammyWinner #GRAMMYwinners pic.twitter.com/o9632qY0qT — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

Kej scored his Grammy win in the category of Best Immersive Audio Album. Stewart Copeland collaborated with Ricky Kej and contributed all the percussive elements to the album. This is the second Grammy win for Divine Tides, which also won a Grammy back in 2022.

Ricky Kej won his first Grammy award back in 2015 for the album Winds of Samsara. Stewart Copeland was originally the drummer for the legendary post-punk/new wave band The Police.

Ricky Kej on his Grammy win

Ricky Kej took to Twitter right after winning the Grammy award and posted a few pictures alongside Copeland and multi-Grammy winner producer Herbert Waltl. He also added that he has dedicated his award to India, and shared his happiness over the massive feat.

Check out his tweets below:

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic

Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

Ricky Kej's discography contains highly varied works of music, as the artist often experiments beyond conventional musical styles. His music is centred around the themes of nature and climate. The star has been part of performances in several countries, and he's the Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR.