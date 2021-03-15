Grammy Winners 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, And Other Female Artists Who Broke Records

The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 was dominated by women. From Beyonce to Taylor Swift, the Grammy winners list 2021 saw many firsts. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyonce broke records win their wins making history. Billie Eilish, who was certain that the Record of The Year would go to Megan Thee Stallion, took to the stage and honoured the rapper. The Award ceremony also honoured many black artists including H.E.R., John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and others.

Grammy Winners 2021: All the 'Firsts'

Beyonce won four awards that night, Best R&B performance for Black Parade and Best Music Video for BROWN SKIN GIRL. The artist scored another two wins with Megan Thee Stallion for featuring in her song Savage Love (Remix). She honoured the men and women of the black culture calling them Kings and Queens whom she wanted to "uplift and encourage" as they inspired her and the world.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter made history by winning 28 Grammys. Winning the award made her the first female artist ever to win the most number of Grammys. She overtook Alison Krauss in the list. Sir Georg Solti, has made the most number of Grammys with 31 awards.

Taylor Swift's album Folklore won her the Album of The Year award, making her the first female artist to win the award thrice. The award was presented to her by former The Beatles member Ringo Starr. She had won the first Album of The Year award in 2010 for Fearless. She then won the award for 1989 in 2016.

Billi Eilish took home the award for Record of The Year for her album Everything I Wanted. The singer went onto the stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas to accept the award. In her speech, she gushed over Megan Thee Stallion telling her that she was the one who truly deserved the award. She called Megan's year "untoppable" and called the rapper a "Queen". "I want to cry thinking about how much I love you”, Billie told Megan. Billie also won the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for No Time To Die.

Megan Thee Stallion received three awards at the Grammy Awards 2021. She won the award for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. She won the latter two awards for her song Savage Love (Remix). Beyonce had also featured in the song which increased her total number of Grammy wins. The rapper was nominated for Record of the Year but lost it to Billie Eilish.