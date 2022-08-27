Grammy-winning Musician Ricky Kej 'honoured' To Visit Ram Mandir Site In Ayodhya; Watch

Two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej recently paid a visit to the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya. The music composer took a stroll around the site and expressed that he can't wait for the temple to be built. Kej urged people across the world to visit the temple and seek blessings at the holy site.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ricky Kej shared a video of him visiting the construction site of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the clip, Kej talked about how grateful and amazed he was to visit the temple and talked about the "steady flow of construction" taking place at the site. He also shared a glimpse of the place where Lord Ram's statue will be placed and urged everyone to visit the temple and seek blessings.

He said, "I am music composer Ricky Kej and today I am absolutely privileged and honoured to be at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. It's such a beautiful location and if you look around here, it's just unbelievable. The kind of steady flow of construction that is happening over here. I can't wait for the temple to be built. I am actually right at the place the actual statue of Ram is going to be placed. This is going to be the heart of the temple where the flag is placed. So, I'm extremely privileged and I hope for everyone in this world to come and experience this temple and to get their blessings over here."

Sharing the video, Ricky Kej wrote, "Visited the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. Absolutely amazed. A monument that will last over a 1000 years! We are the generation that saw it built." A Twitter user reacted to the video and wrote, "You are really lucky to be there. The younger generation of our country are also blessed who are witnessing this Marvel being constructed. (sic)" Kej responded by writing, "absolutely."

Visited the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. Absolutely amazed :-) A monument that will last over a 1000 years! We are the generation that saw it built :-) @narendramodi @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/E7BUZLq8P8 — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 26, 2022

(Image: @rickykej/Twitter)