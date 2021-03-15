Grammys 2021: Beyonce Makes A Surprise Appearance, Creates History But No Performance

American singer-songwriter Beyonce made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2021. Despite receiving the maximum number of nominations this year, that is 9, the singer was not among the list of performers scheduled to take the stage. Reportedly, Recording Academy interim CEO and president Harvey Mason Jr. indicated that Beyonce declined an invitation to appear on the stage for a Grammy performance this year.

Beyonce did not perform at the Grammys 2021

Harvey Mason Jr. spoke with The Los Angeles Times and stated that they too wished that Beyonce had performed for the Grammys this year. So, even though Beyonce made an appearance to receive the awards, she did not perform at the Grammys 2021 events that were held both inside and outside the Los Angeles Convention Center to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The awards show has been receiving flak from many celebrities in recent times.

A look into Grammys 2021 winners

Beyonce has now become the first female artist to win the most number of Grammys. The 63rd edition of the Grammys marked Beyonce garnering a total of 28 trophies. She surpassed the record held by singer Alison Krauss. The singer won four awards including Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl, Best Rap Song for Savage, Best R&B Performance for Black Parade and Best Rap Performance for Savage.

Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar from his album Fine Line for the Best Pop Solo Performance. Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Future Nostalgia. Anderson. Paak was handed out the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy for Lockdown. Bad Bunny was the winner of the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album For YHLQMDLG. H.E.R took home the trophy for I Can’t Breathe for Song of the Year. Billie Eilish took home the Record Of The Year Grammy for Everything I Wanted. Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award for Folklore. She also became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

The Grammys 2021 aired live on 8 ET/ 5 PT on March 14, 2021, on CBS. The show was also available for live stream via Grammy's Facebook account as well as on the official website of Grammys. In India, the show went live on March 15 early morning at 5:30 am.