Grammys 2021 Sees An Electric BTS' Dynamite Performance All The Way From Seoul

Grammys 2021 stage was lit by BTS' Dynamite performance all the way from South Korea. Read more about BTS' Grammy performance and fans' reaction here.

grammys 2021

BTS took the stage of Grammys 2021 by storm with its performance all the way from Seoul, South Korea. The performance included BTS' Dynamite song, which was one of its most recent and chart-topping song. BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Did BTS win Grammys 2021?

BTS' Grammy performance was the band's first-ever solo performance on the biggest night of the year for performing artists. BTS performed its megahit song Dynamite from a rooftop in Seoul. According to the fans on Twitter, the rooftop is the Parc1 Tower in Yeouido, Seoul. Fans could also get a beautiful sight of the Seoul skyline as the band members performed.

BTS lost out on the award of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga and Ariane Grande's Rain On Me. Fans were disappointed but eagerly anticipated BTS' performance. The band's fans, who call themselves as Army, also trended #SetTheNightAlightBTS as they waited for the members to perform at the Grammys. Their performance was so loved by fans that even though BTS missed out on the award, the Army poured in with all their love and support for the artists. Here are some of the tweets by fans.

BTS has taken the world by storm with its chart-topping songs and performances. The band has been described as "easily the biggest and most successful name in K-pop in the world" and "Princes of Pop" by various media outlets. All of BTS' videos on YouTube have crossed over millions of views and some have even reached a billion views. The band has been compared to other bands like The Beatles and The Monkees.

Other Grammy Performers 2021

Grammys has always been considered as music's biggest night and it never fails to amaze and captivate fans with its sensational gala event. 2021 was no different and saw the performances of many stars. The Grammys 2021 was opened by Harry Styles as he performed his hit song Watermelon Sugar. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also took the stage to perform their song WAP. Other Grammy performers 2021 included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat.

 

 

