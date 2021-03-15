Grammys 2021 Winner John Legend Forgets To Thank His Wife; Chrissy Calls Him Out

Grammys 2021 took place on March 14 and several artists performed at the award function. Singer John Legend was a Grammys 2021 winner. He won the award for Bigger Love which was inspired by his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy called him out on Twitter for not thanking her after he won the award. She shared a screenshot of his Tweet.

Chrissy Teigen called out John Legend for not thanking her at Grammys

The award John won on Sunday for Bigger Love, his seventh studio album, is his 12th Grammy award. He celebrated his win as a Grammys 2021 winner by thanking his brother who is also his executive producer. He wrote a note on his Instagram and wrote that his team took a lot of efforts to create the album during the pandemic and promote it. However, in the entire note, he did not mention his wife Chrissy even once, neither did he thank her. John Legend's songs from the album were written based on their relationship and she seemed extremely upset about it. She took to her Twitter handle and shared a screenshot asking him about the caption. Take a look at Chrissy's tweet here.

Reactions to Chrissy Teigen calling out her husband

Chrissy received hilarious comments as she called out her husband in public. A Twitter user changed the lyrics of his song and wrote 'All of he for-got all of you'. Another user mentioned that John was definitely going to spend his night on the couch. A fan wrote that this was big mad wife energy. Another fan wrote that she tries to bring the energy that Chrissy has in her life. Twitter users also mentioned that they were relationship goals and this was a true relationship.

big mad wife energy https://t.co/qk76WQnwkn — leHANHtran (@lehanhtran) March 15, 2021

I try to bring as much @chrissyteigen energy into my life as possible https://t.co/s0DwMZNjTd — McKenzie Young (@_mckenzie429) March 15, 2021

John Legend celebrates his Grammy win with Chrissy

John shared a video on his Instagram where he was seen mincing garlic. Chrissy asked how was he going to celebrate his win after he won the best R&B album of the year. John said that he was mincing the garlic and danced in the kitchen. He made amends by thanking Chrissy in the caption for inspiring him every single day. He wrote, "And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!" Take a look at how he made up for not thanking her in the previous post.