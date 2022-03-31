Grammys 2022: AR Rahman To Sonu Nigam, Revisiting List Of Indian Grammy Award Winners

Last Updated: 31st March, 2022 20:30 IST

Music composer Ricky Kej won the prestigious award in the category of Best New Age Album for 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015.

Sonu Nigam is the most recent recipient of a Grammy as he took home the award in the category of 'Mubarakan Album' for 'Mubarakan' in 2017.

T H Vinayakram won a Grammy award in the year 1991 in the category of Best World Music Album for 'Planet Drum'.

Neela Vaswani won the Grammy award in the category of Best Children’s Album for 'I Am Malala' at the 57th Grammy awards ceremony.

Music Maestro AR Rahman won two Grammys for Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire' for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack Album.

Becoming the first Indian to win a Grammy award, celebrated musician Ravi Shankar has collected four wins with 10 nominations including Best World Music Album, Best Chamber Music Performance & more.

Celebrated musician and artist Gulzar took home the prestigious Grammy award in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

