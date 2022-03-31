Last Updated:

Grammys 2022: AR Rahman To Sonu Nigam, Revisiting List Of Indian Grammy Award Winners

From music maestro AR Rahman to Sonu Nigam, here are nine prominent musicians of India who made their country proud at the Grammys ceremony.

Princia Hendriques
Celebrated musician and artist Gulzar took home the prestigious Grammy award in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Tanvi Shah took home a Grammy award for the Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Slumdog Millionaire'. 

Becoming the first Indian to win a Grammy award, celebrated musician Ravi Shankar has collected four wins with 10 nominations including Best World Music Album, Best Chamber Music Performance & more. 

Indian tabla virtuoso and musician Zakir Hussain has won the 'Best Contemporary World Music Album' Grammy award for 'Global Drum Project'. 

Music Maestro AR Rahman won two Grammys for Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire' for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack Album.  

Neela Vaswani won the Grammy award in the category of Best Children’s Album for 'I Am Malala' at the 57th Grammy awards ceremony. 

T H Vinayakram won a Grammy award in the year 1991 in the category of Best World Music Album for 'Planet Drum'. 

Sonu Nigam is the most recent recipient of a Grammy as he took home the award in the category of 'Mubarakan Album' for 'Mubarakan' in 2017. 

Music composer Ricky Kej won the prestigious award in the category of Best New Age Album for 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015. 

