South Korean boy band BTS wowed the audience with their commendable performance at the Grammys 2022. The band crooned and danced to their chartbuster, Butter, for which they were also nominated for the Best Pop/Duo/Group Award. This year's nomination marked the band's second Grammy nomination of all time. However, the award went to Doja Cat and SZA for their track Kiss Me More.

While the boy band did not take home the awards for the second time in a row, they surely won their fans' hearts. BTS has one of the largest fanbases, known as the BTS fan ARMY, in the world. The ARMY never fails to cheer up their favourite musicians. As they did not win the award, ARMY has been trending various hashtags to congratulate the band and shower their love on the members.

ARMY showers love on BTS after Grammys 2022

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions and hashtags dedicated to BTS. Hashtags such as "Bangtan," "OurProudBTS," "CongratulationsBTS," "KimTaehyung," and more are trending on the microblogging site. While many have been congratulating BTS for their performance and nominations, others quipped that they won the ARMY's hearts.

A fan wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BTS!!! You are and always be a winner in this so called book of life! No amount of awards and accolades will change the fact that you all turned out to be the best kind of human beings this generation has produced and wishes to emulate. Thank U 4 simply being BTS (sic)", while another one penned, "BTS BTS BTS! Still Congratulations @BTS_twt for being nominated to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Butter! The song where Kim Seokjin said he was able to show you everything he's capable of. (sic)"

Here is how others are lauding the boy band.

CONGRATULATIONS BTS!!! You are and always be a winner in this so called book of life! No amount of awards and accolades will change the fact that you all turned out to be the best kind of human beings this generation has produced and wishes to emulate.Thank U 4 simply being BTS🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/av0gPg8xdx — 💜 MariaChristina 💜 (@love4JinV) April 4, 2022

BTS BTS BTS! Still Congratulations @BTS_twt for being nominated to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Butter! 🥳



The song where Kim Seokjin said he was able to show you everything he's capable of. ✨



Always so proud of you guys! ❤️ The most iconic and biggest boy group! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8XwvMjEUQM — JIN PRINT ⛰️🐟 (@theJINPRlNT) April 4, 2022

YOU'VE BEEN WINNERS ALL THIS TIME, CONGRATULATIONS @BTS_twt

PROUD OF HOW FAR YOU'VE COME, NO ONE'S STOPPING US! #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/YBqxDsfRVA — regie⁷ 프프🧚🏻‍♀️ (@dancingfoolz) April 4, 2022

ANYWAY BTS WIN NO MATTER WHAT!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BTS FOR WORKING SO HARD, WE LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH <33 pic.twitter.com/3VT5KmDg1L — Shim⁷𓍯 (@jooniecqkess) April 4, 2022

Fandom Hug Everyone And Congratulations @BTS_twt For Giving The Best Night Performance And For Being The Winners In Armys Hearts. Still The Winner For Us OT7!!! Congratulations Mwahhh @Bts_twt 💜👑 pic.twitter.com/k9u54Brd2G — CAT⁷ || BANGTAN⁷💜🦋📚🎒 (@BangtanLgndryK) April 4, 2022

More about BTS' performance for Grammy Awards 2022

The band’s fan ARMY had been anticipating the performance for a long time, and it turned out to be worth every second of the wait.

The boy band both performed and showcased an iconic dance sequence on their chartbuster, Butter. While the band's performance was commendable, their entries became the biggest takeaway from their gig.

(Image: AP)