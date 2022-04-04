Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Cries After Bagging Best Pop Duo Award, Baby Keem Wins His First

Rapper Doja Cat, who recently made headlines after announcing she's calling it quits for music, wins big at Grammys 2022. The musician couldn't stop crying as she accepted the Recording Academy accolade along with SZA for the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category. The duo's hit track 'Kiss Me More' won them the Grammy Award.

Doja Cat, Baby Keem emerge with flying colours

"I have never taken such a fast (urination) in my whole life", Doja Cat gasped while accepting the award for Best Pop duo/Group Performance. "I'm glad you made it back in time!" added her partner SZA. At the moment, Doja Cat couldn't stop crying as she expressed, "This is a big deal".

Their award announcement was followed by a stunning performance from H.E.R., who sang Damage and was also joined by Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz. Musician Baby Keem's 'Family Ties' won the rap Grammy. "Nothing could prepare me for this moment tonight", Keem said while accepting the best rap performance Grammy, which goes to his collaboration with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

One of the major highlights of the event was Olivia Rodrigo lifting three Grammys. She graced the Grammy Awards 2022 with a whopping four nominations - best new artist, album, record, and song of the year. The musician became prominent after the breakout of her massive viral hit Drivers License and the following albums titled Sour and Good For You.

'In Memoriam segment honours Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim

Trevor Noah began the "In memoriam" segment at Grammys 2022 with a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer, followed by an ode to Stephen Sondheim. The performance lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards includes BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony was held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3, and was streamed by the CBS Television Network.

Image: Instagram/Twitter/@recordingacademy