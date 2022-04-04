Grammys 2022 Fails To Mention Lata Mangeshkar In 'In Memorium' Segment During Telecast

After the Oscars, Grammys 2022 failed to pay tribute to veteran legend Lata Mangeshkar in their In Memorium segment during the live telecast. The Recording Academy had mentioned Lata Mangeshkar on their official website, however, the live telecast saw her omission.

While Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim among others received special tributes, fans expressed disappointment over the late Indian musician being left out of the homage segment. Taking to their social media handles, netizens deemed the instance as Recording Academy's 'biggest failure', while others iterated how the biggest award functions fail to look beyond America.

One netizen mentioned how the ceremony vouches for 'diversity & inclusivity' and yet fails to mention such an iconic legend. They wrote, "So the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar. & then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL!".

While Twitterati stated, "A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India's most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for 'global' music- only American." Take a look at the reactions.

The instance comes shortly after the Oscars 2022 failed to include Lata Mangeshkar, as well as Dilip Kumar from their In Memorium section. It also came as a surprise to fans as the Academy had earlier featured Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in the same segment.

Among her various accolades, Lata Mangeshkar has received Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She passed away on January 6 due to multiple organ failures.



(IMAGE: PTI/ AP)