Grammys 2022: Here's Why BTS Members RM, Jimin & Others Are Allotted Separate Tables

South Korean boy band BTS is ready to set the stage on fire at the Grammys this weekend, therefore becoming the first K-pop band to perform at the musical award function for two years in a row. In addition to this, BTS has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category for their hit track Butter. The group has been nominated in this category for the second time in a row, while fans are waiting for the band to perform live on Grammys 2022 stage.

BTS allotted two tables at the Grammys 2022; ARMY reacts

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been allotted two tables at the Grammys 2022. The CBS Morning recently gave a tour of the seating arrangement in which ARMY was quick to spot this as one wrote, "Separating BTS in two tables at the Grammys and watch them start role-playing like they just met and suddenly see tables moving closer together," another one wrote, "Can you imagine the camera keeps panning to the two BTS tables at the Grammys but it's just the boys playing musical chairs so they're never in the same seat." A fan also said, "2 tables for BTS at the Grammys as if they wouldn't squash into one seat." Check the tweets here:

separating bts in two tables at the grmmys and watch them start role playing like they just met and suddenly see tables moving closer together — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) April 1, 2022

can you imagine the camera keeps panning to the two bts tables at the grammys but it's just the boys playing musical chairs so they're never in the same seat 😭😭😭 — rhi ♡ (@taeshighnotes) April 1, 2022

how are joons big astronomical juicy thighs not going to break that small ass chair https://t.co/pXUbDCz5J6 — rhi ♡ (@taeshighnotes) April 1, 2022

BTS' table is fixed close to Lil Nas X and Halsey

In a conversation with CBS Morning, Ben Winston, executive producer of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, said, "I think what we’re trying to do this year is create that intimacy we had last year where it doesn’t feel like you’re just in rows and rows of people and also, you’re near to the stage because that’s where people are going to come up and get their awards."

Adding that this year's arrangement has been made to change the mood in the room, Ben Winston continued, "So what we’ve done is we essentially (arranged) smaller tables, sort of like four tables with nice lights on them and obviously, that gives the ability to change the mood in the room." A pic shared by a fan on Twitter revealed that the boyband members' table will be close to Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, Lil Nas X and Halsey.

BTS' Jungkook to join his bandmates at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

While K-Pop fans were heartbroken to know BTS' Jungkook would not perform with his bandmates at the award show, they can rejoice now as the singer has ended his quarantine and is all set to wow the audience along with the band. As per a report by Soompi, BTS' management company BIGHIT MUSIC recently confirmed Jungkook would join his bandmates at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement to confirm the news.

