Grammys 2022: Indian-American Producer Joseph Patel & Questlove Win Best Music Film Award

It is a moment of double celebration for Indian-American producer Joseph Patel as just a week after taking home an Oscar, the artiste has bagged a Grammy Award on Sunday, April 3. Joseph Patel and Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' emerged victoriously in the 'Best Music Film' category at Grammys 2022. Notably, the same movie also earned an Academy Award a week ago in the 'Documentary Feature' category.

Joseph Patel, Questlove accept the award

During the event, Joseph Patel and Questlove arrived at the stage with co-producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent. Moreover, Questlove, during his speech thanked the director of 'Summer of Soul' and the slew of performers who made a feature in the film.

The film premiered at Sundane Film Festival last year, wherein it minted the Grand Jury and the Audience Award. The documentary centers on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, restoring 50-year-old footage and audio of performances from Stevie Wonder, The Staples Singers, The 5th Dimension, and many more.

'First Patel to Win Oscar'

In his speech at Oscars 2022, Patel mentioned, "This will please my mother. I am the first Patel ever to win an Oscar. So I'm very proud of that".

The producer added, "But I think it's remarkable that two South-Asians won an Oscar tonight. Riz Ahmed earlier today became the ninth South Asian to ever win an Academy Award, I became the tenth."

He also shared a picture of the trophy on scoial media with a caption, "First Patel to ever win an Oscar."

Meanwhile, Indian-American singer Falguni Shah lifted the winner's trophy for Best Children's Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Notably, Shah, who goes by the stage name Falu, has become the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the same category twice by the Recording Academy. Hours after bagging the accolade, Falguni also took to Instagram to share her moment of pride with her online family.

She wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"

Another massive moment of pride for India occured when Indian musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award alongside Stewart Copeland for ‘Devine Tides’ in the Best New Age Album category.

