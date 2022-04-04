Grammy Award-winning Artist Jon Batiste Sang At Subway Ahead Of Grand Night; Watch

Freedom singer Jon Batiste won big at the Grammys 2022, which took place on April 3. He bagged five Grammy awards after being nominated for a whopping 11 and celebrated his big night. Before he arrived at the event, however, the artist stopped to perform at a subway in New York City, for a 'love riot', which he described as 'chaotic, fun, impromptu musical parades'.

Jon Batiste performs at subway

Jon Batiste bagged Grammy Awards for Album of the Year for We Are, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Music Video. But, before he walked the red carpet in style, he performed with his friends at a subway station in New York City. The official Instagram account of the photo-sharing site shared the artist's journey from the subway to the Grammys and also included his performance. He was seen having the time of his life as he crooned a few songs and then headed to the studio before the Grammys. He was seen practising for his performance at the gala event as he played the keyboard, grooved and prepared for his big night.

According to the post online, Jon Batiste opened up about the 'love riot' he attended before the Grammys 2022 and mentioned that it was something he started while in transit. He mentioned that he gives him a 'sense of community' as the post read-

"Before Jon’s performance at the awards, he met up with friends in New York City for one of his self-proclaimed “love riots.” “Love riots are like chaotic, fun, impromptu musical parades. It started as something I would do in transit from one place to the next, whether on the way to the recording studio or to rehearsal or even just to the market,” says Jon. “It borrows from the second-line tradition of my hometown New Orleans, typically starting with a few people and gathering folks along the way. I love the feeling of ceremony and sense of community that it brings.” Meet Jon’s community and hear his soulful sound from the subway to the studio before tonight’s show in Las Vegas."

Image: Instagram/@instagram, Twitter/@MOJOCHEFJEFF