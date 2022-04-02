Grammys 2022: Meet Ricky Kej, Indian Music Composer Nominated For Album 'Divine Tides'

The Grammys 2022 are right around the corner and fans of popular artists are awaiting the prestigious event, which will take place on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Popular Indian composer Ricky Kej, who has won a Grammy in the past as well, has been nominated for yet another along with Stewart Copeland for the duo's latest album, Divine Tides. The album was produced by Lahari Music. The album was nominated in the Best New Age Album category.

Who is Grammy-nominated Indian composer Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej is a popular Indian composer, who is well-known across the globe and has performed at some prestigious venues including the United Nations Headquarters. According to a report by ANI, the composer has won a total of 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe. He has also been named the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and Youth Icon of India for his work.

Ricky Kej earlier made headlines after he won a Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. The album was a major hit and ranked number one on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart. This marked the first time a person of Indian origin was honoured in such a manner.

Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland's most recent album Divine Tides, which has been nominated at the Grammys 2022, paid tribute to the resilience of humankind and the world around us. The album includes nine songs and eight music videos, that capture the beauty of the world. They were shot in several locations including the Himalayas in India, to the forests in Spain.

According to ANI, the composer mentioned it was an 'absolute honour' to be nominated for a Grammy award for the second time. He also spoke about the album he has been nominated for as he mentioned that he was 'extremely proud' that music with Indian roots was being recognised. He said-

"It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact."

(With input from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh