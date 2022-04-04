Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo Recollects Her Childhood Dream Of Winning A Grammy Award

After the Oscars grabbed all the headlines for almost a week, all the eyes were on the Grammys 2022. The prestigious night took place on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' initiative to remembering the legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the 64th edition of the Annual Grammy Award 2022 did offer a lot to the audience.

Fans were eagerly waiting to discover the winners at the star-studded event. American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo made history after taking home three trophies in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for Drivers License) and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour. While accepting the award, in her acceptance speech, the All I Want singer went down memory lane and recollected her childhood dream of winning a Grammy.

Olivia Rodrigo recalls her childhood dream at Grammys 2022

While accepting the award for Sour, Rodrigo said,

“Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years.”

She then went on and revealed that her parents were very supportive and recollected an incident from her childhood where she expressed her desire to win a Grammy. Adding to this, the singer said,

“When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week, when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream.”

She concluded her speech by thanking her parents and dedicating the award to them.

More about Grammy Award 2022

The 64th Grammy Awards did witness some amazing performances by BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

Many artistes including Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and others made it big at the awards night. Foo Fighters won three awards, however, due to the unfortunate death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins, the group didn't attend the event.

Image: Instagram@recordingacademy