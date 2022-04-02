Grammys 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Big At The Gala Event? Here Are The Top Contenders

The stage is being readied for one of the biggest music nights of the world. After a COVID-19-induced break, the 64th edition of the Grammys will witness a grand launch on Sunday.

Numerous energetic performances have been lined up for the mega event. While these would seek to steal the limelight from the nominees in 86 categories, it'd be the eventual winners who'd be the stars of the night.

Some of the big names of the music world, and some emerging artists are all in contention for the prestigious honour. Here are the predictions for the main four categories on who's likely to take the trophies home.

Grammys 2022 Predictions: Who will win big at the gala event in main 4 categories?

Album of the Year-

Could Olivia Rodrigo emulate Bilie Eilish to be the youngster taking home the coveted prizes? The 19-year-old's Sour is likely to emerge victorious in this category.

The different beats and genres that her songs have blended together are some of the reasons for her instant success. Her Drivers License has been a phenomenon, and the popularity of her other hits like Déjà Vu and Good 4 u could play a role in the work being honoured.

Other nominees of the list:

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Record of the Year

Again, it could be Olivia Rodrigo as her track Drivers License would, in all probability, bag this award. The ballad has created an impact on listeners in a way not many have done for a debut song. The song is already a rage among listeners and a majority of critics have also showered praises on it, a factor that could make it a favourite.

Other nominees in the category:

I Still Have Faith In You — ABBA

Freedom — Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time — Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo is likely to bag the Song of the Year award, an award that is presented to songwriters. The lyrics of the track penned by the debutante expressing the emotions of a heartbreak has gone on to make a lasting impact on many who have heard the song. The mix of various genres added to listeners' emotions and that would be noted by the Recording Academy voters.

The other nominees on the list were:

Bad Habits — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

Fight For You — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever— Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

It would not come as a surprise if Olivia Rodrigo takes home all the four main awards of the night in the general categories. The album Sour, and its tracks like Drivers License have witnessed an impact, that is not seen that often. A debutante touching the hearts of listeners with poignant lyrics deserved to be honoured for it.

Grammy predictions in other categories

Olivia Rodrigo could go beyond the big four categories and add to her tally with wins for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Baby Keem was likely to win Best Rap song for Family Ties and Kanye West for Best Rap Album for his Donda. Foo Fighters are strong contenders for the rock song, performance and album categories. H.E.R was very likely to bag Best R& B Album for Back of My Mind, while Mickey Guyton's Remember Her Name could be the frontrunner for the county categories.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's I Get a Kick Out of You are frontrunners for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Bad Bunny for Best Música Urbana Album Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me by Your Name) for Best Music Video could be the other potential winners.

