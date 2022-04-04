Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah Opens The Show With Hilarious Dig At Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud

As the highly-awaited music award show, Grammys 2022 begins with a bang, the audience enjoys a series of stunning performances by prominent artists along with celebrating big wins by their favourite singers. As host Trevor Noah opened the show, he took a jibe at the recent feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 while ensuring the audience that they will keep people's names out of their mouths.

The Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades of the music industry that recognise the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligible year. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. Grammys 2022 is currently taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Grammys host Trevor Noah opens the show with 'Will Smith smack' joke

As the Grammy 2022 began, host Trevor Noah walked on stage and addressed the audience with a joke about Will Smith's sensational altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 when Smith slapped Rock for taking a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

While referring to the incident, Trevor Noah cracked a joke by asking the audience not to think of it as an award show and added that it was just a concert where they will be giving out awards, listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths.

"Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it,” he stated.

Grammys 2022 has so far announced names of some big winners including Chris Stapleton winning the Best Country Album for 'Starting Over', Silk Sonic's Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars received the Grammy for Song Of The Year (A Songwriter(s)Award), and more.

Click here for live updates.

Image: Instagram/@trevornoah