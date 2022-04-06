Grammys 2022 TV Ratings: Recording Academy Narrowly Misses All-time Low Viewership

After witnessing the dramatic events at the Oscars, all the eyes were on Grammys 2022. The gala-night kickstarted on a grand note with many artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Doja Cat, Jon Batiste and many others making it big at the prestigious night. The star-studded event witnessed celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and A-list performers impressing the audiences with their songs and musical performances.

Despite the show being organised on a grand scale and having performances by some of the music industry's biggest stars, Grammys 2022 did not attract the masses and miserably failed to fetch good television ratings.

Grammys 2022 TV ratings

As per various media reports, the Nielsen company revealed that the show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday. Which is an increase of about 4 per cent from last year, which were an all-time low for the awards. It is the smallest-ever audience for the Grammys by a wide margin. When compared with the 2022 Academy Awards increased its audience by 58% over 2021, the Grammys 2022 TV ratings are quite disappointing. Grammys 2021 managed to attract 9.23 million viewers, down by more than half from their last pre-pandemic telecast in January 2020. Which clearly indicates that the show failed to be a crowd puller.

Host Trevor Noah at one point said-

“Don't even think of it as an awards show, think of it as a concert where we're giving out awards.”

More about Grammy Awards 2022

The prestigious awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings, and Carrie Underwood were among the top performers at the star-studded night.

Image: AP