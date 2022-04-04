Grammys 2022: What Happened To SZA? Here’s Why Singer Was On Crutches During The Event

SZA took home a Grammy Award at the prestigious ceremony for her collaboration with Doja Cat for the Kiss Me More. The duo won in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Fans notices that the artist went up on stage with crutches and was also assisted by Lady Gaga, who was nominated in the same category. Several fans are now wondering why SZA used crutches at the Grammys 2022.

What happened to SZA?

SZA opened up about why she was using crutches at the Grammy Awards backstage and mentioned that the short was 'very funny', according to a report by Billboard. The singer and songwriter mentioned that she fell out of bed right before coming to the event. She mentioned that everything 'awesome' in her life comes with something 'very random', but assured fans that it adds to her energy. According to the publication, she said,

"It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy."

SZA also took to her social media account after she bagged a Grammy Award and penned down a note of gratitude. She mentioned she would like to thank her ancestors, her family and her entire team. She also thanked Doja Cat, with whom she collaborated for the hit Kiss Me More. She shared pictures from the Grammys 2022 and also included one with her and Doja Cat holding their awards. Additionally, she shared a picture of herself in a wheelchair and another of her foot in a bandage. The caption of her post read, "Thank you to God my ancestors my team and my Family !! Thank u @dojacat for having me on this song n letting me do whatever I wanted!"

The Grammys 2022 were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Apart from SZA and Doja Cat, other artists who won Grammy Awards included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste and many others. The gala event also included performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, BTS, Lil Nas X and more.

Image: Instagram/@TeamStatement, Instagram/@sza