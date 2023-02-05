Grammys 2023: Anoushka Shankar To Ricky Kej; Indian-origin Nominees To Look Out For

The 2023 Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 6 (Indian Time). The 65th Awards ceremony will stream live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and on live.Grammy.com. Ahead of the ceremony, take a look at the nominees with Indian connections, who might win the music industry's biggest award this year.

Ricki Kej

The Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej received his third Grammy nomination this year. His record Divine Tides with rock veteran Stewart Copeland has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

Kej won a grammy for the same album last year in the Best New Age Album category. In 2015, he bagged his first grammy award for his album 'Winds of Samsara'.

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar is a British-Indian musician and the prodigious Pandit Ravi Shankar's daughter. She has received two Grammy nominations. One is for Between Us under the Best Global Music Album category, while the second is for the song Udhero Na in the Best Global Music Performance category. Anoushka has been nominated for seven Grammys so far.

Berklee Indian Ensemble

Annette Philip formed a musical group, Berklee Indian Ensemble, which is up against Shankar in the Global Music Album category. Annette Philip is the first Indian artist to join the Boston-based Berklee College of Music. Shuruvat (Beginning) is the group's album nominated for the Grammys.

Norah Jones

Norah Jones is One of the top jazz musicians of the 2000s and is also the half-sister of Anoushka Shankar. She is up for I Dream of Christmas in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

She had sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has nine Grammys to her name. The singer was ranked 60th on Billboard magazine's artists of the 2000s decade chart.