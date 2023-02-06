Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Breaks Record For The Most Grammy Wins By A Single Artist

Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy awards collected by a single artist. The artist held a total of 27 Grammys before the 2023 awards and has now gone on to win 5 more Grammy awards in the event so far. Beyoncé’s record-breaking moment came when she was awarded a Grammy for her album “Renaissance” in the Best Dance/Electronic album category.

Queen Bey was present at the ceremony during the big moment, though she wasn’t around to accept the four awards she won at the event.

During her acceptance speech for the record, she thanked God, her uncle Johnny, her parent as well as the queer community.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. … I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

The record was previously held by the late conductor Georg Solti, who held it for 26 years.

Beyoncé could set a higher record

Beyoncé scored three awards during the Premiere Ceremony, which was not televised. During the prime-time telecast, the star received two Grammy wins. This still leaves three categories in which the star is nominated.

Other stars who won big at the Grammy 2023 are Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Brandi Carlile.